Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has said his long-awaited autobiography is intended to clarify several written perspectives and policies surrounding the birth of the Nigerian Civil War. In statements released ahead of the book’s public presentation, Gowon said the memoir provides his personal perspectives on events often narrated…...

Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has said his long-awaited autobiography is intended to clarify several written perspectives and policies surrounding the birth of the Nigerian Civil War.

In statements released ahead of the book’s public presentation, Gowon said the memoir provides his personal perspectives on events often narrated by others, saying it is not intended to reopen old wounds.

The Nigerian Civil War, often regarded as one of the darkest periods in Nigeria’s history, began in 1967 and ended in 1970.

“The autobiography became necessary because many accounts of the civil war era had been written from different perspectives over the years without fully reflecting [my] own reasoning as Nigeria’s leader at the time,” Gowon said.

He added, “By choosing to write, I took a conscious decision not to reopen old wounds but to clarify my thinking on policies and plans at a period often narrated by others.

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“My story is one of conviction evaluated by circumstances at the crossroads of expectations and reality.”

The 881-page book, published by Havilah Group, gives a personal account of Gen. Gowon’s life, leadership journey, and reflections on defining moments in Nigeria’s history.

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The 881-page book is scheduled for unveiling on May 19 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend the event as a special guest of honour, while Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence and ex-chief of army staff, will perform the formal unveiling.

The event is expected to draw prominent political leaders, military veterans, diplomats, and senior government officials.

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The autobiography also chronicles Gowon’s early years and his emergence as Nigeria’s leader at a critical point in the country’s history. Born in 1934, Gowon became head of state and commander-in-chief on August 1, 1966, and served for nine years.

After leaving office, he earned a PhD in political science from the University of Warwick in 1984 and has since focused on peacebuilding, national development, and spiritual leadership.

His post-service initiatives include the “Nigeria prays” movement and advocacy against guinea worm, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria through the Yakubu Gowon centre.

He also serves as Nigeria’s national goodwill ambassador for the control of viral hepatitis.