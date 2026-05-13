The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has unveiled plans to strengthen healthcare services and improve staff welfare through the renovation of existing clinic facilities and the acquisition of a larger healthcare centre. Amupitan disclosed this on Tuesday at the grand finale of the 2026 International…...

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has unveiled plans to strengthen healthcare services and improve staff welfare through the renovation of existing clinic facilities and the acquisition of a larger healthcare centre.

Amupitan disclosed this on Tuesday at the grand finale of the 2026 International Nurses Week celebration held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said the initiative followed reports highlighting the poor condition of the Commission’s clinic facilities, adding that due process for renovation had already commenced.

“Just a few days ago, I was told of the poor condition of our clinic, and I immediately directed the relevant department to evaluate it. A report has been submitted, and I have ordered the commencement of due process for the renovation of the Kubwa Clinic,” he said.

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The INEC Chairman further revealed plans to acquire a bigger healthcare facility in Area 10, Abuja, aimed at enhancing medical services for staff.

“When I made the proposal at the National Assembly, some people thought we were building a hospital. But it is part of our commitment to ensure that the little we have is functional and efficient,” he added.

Amupitan stressed that the nature of the Commission’s operations exposes staff to significant risks, making healthcare and welfare support essential.

“If you want to have a productive workforce, you also have to think about their health,” he noted.

He described nurses as the “bedrock” of healthcare delivery and commended their professionalism, dedication, and compassion.

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Also speaking, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, Rhoda Gumus, described nursing as a vital profession, praising nurses for their contributions to healthcare, disease prevention, and community wellbeing.

In his goodwill message, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, congratulated nurses and acknowledged their critical role in service delivery.

Similarly, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of The Electoral Institute, Kunle Ajayi, emphasised the importance of continually valuing and honouring the nursing profession.

The Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, also commended nurses for their resilience and impact, while the Director of Health Services, Chinyere Ojedokun, praised their commitment to duty.

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In his keynote address, the Registrar/CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Ndagi Alhassan, described the 2026 theme, “Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives,” as a policy imperative, noting that nurses and midwives remain the backbone of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He outlined ongoing reforms by the Council, including curriculum development, accreditation, digital licensing, continuing professional development, workforce regulation, and policy advocacy.

The event also featured a tribute to Florence Nightingale, presentation of awards to key officials, and recognition of retired nurses for their meritorious service.