The President made this known at the Africa Forward Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, where he addressed a high-level plenary session on peace and security.

Speaking on the challenges of migration, Tinubu described human movement as a longstanding feature of civilisation, insisting that migrants must not be criminalised or subjected to violence.

“Migration is a fact of history of human civilisations across generations. Migration is not a crime, and migrants should not be subjected to jungle justice in utter disregard of their basic rights,” he said.

The Nigerian leader cautioned against the growing trend of politicising migration, noting that migrants are often unfairly blamed for socio-economic challenges in destination countries.