President Bola Tinubu is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The President describes Segun Awolowo’s death at 62 as unfortunate and a tragic loss “not only to the Awolowo family, but also to the entire country.”

The President notes that the late Segun distinguished himself as a scion of the Awolowo family.

“Segun exemplified the Awolowo pedigree in appearance, character and demeanour. Like his grandfather, he was a lawyer committed to defending truth and justice.

“He made significant contributions to Nigeria. He served diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, standing as the longest serving executive director of the agency in history,” the President says.

“My sympathy and condolences to his wife and children, the Awolowo family, and his mum, our own Sisi Abah Folawiyo.

“I also commiserate with the governments and people of Ogun State, the entire South-west geopolitical zone, and Nigeria, over this painful loss. May his soul rest in peace.”