A Smart Tourism Hub that will give students and the public virtual access to tourism destinations across Nigeria is set to be established at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. The project is part of a new partnership between the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and OOU announced by the…...

A Smart Tourism Hub that will give students and the public virtual access to tourism destinations across Nigeria is set to be established at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The project is part of a new partnership between the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and OOU announced by the NTDA Director-General, Dr. Ola Awakan, during a visit to his alma mater.

Awakan said the Smart Tourism Hub/Work Station would promote tourism, create employment and enhance the aesthetic value of the institution, while also serving as a revenue earner for the university.

“The future is bright for tourism in Nigeria. The Smart Tourism Hub will provide access to tourism hubs in Nigeria virtually and generate revenue for the university,” he said.

Beyond the hub, the NTDA boss disclosed plans to work with universities and other sister agencies to develop tourism-related programmes and curricula, adding that the sector is a viable area for revenue generation and job creation.

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“Tourism should be one of the courses to be studied in universities in Nigeria because it’s another area of revenue generation and employment of people,” Awakan stated.

He added that the NTDA was developing a streaming platform to “tell the story of Nigeria,” which would be the first of its kind in Africa and would market the country’s tourism destinations.

The Authority, he noted, would also partner with state governments and had recently convened a National Hospitality Stakeholders’ Forum to map strategies for moving tourism to the next level.

“NTDA will work with OOU to create programmes that will help to promote tourism in Nigeria,” Awakan reiterated.

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Receiving the DG, OOU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, lauded Awakan as a worthy ambassador of the institution. He decorated the NTDA boss with the university’s medal and commended the Smart Tourism Hub plan.

The VC said the project would further promote tourism, create employment and enhance the institution’s aesthetic value.

Prof. Agboola noted that OOU was progressing, with all courses fully accredited and new buildings springing up across the campus.

“Everything is getting better through the support of stakeholders,” he said.