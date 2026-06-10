Damilola Sonayon James, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State election, has expressed gratitude to God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party leaders, and Lagos residents following her nomination, describing it as a testament to the limitless opportunities available in the State....

Damilola Sonayon James, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State election, has expressed gratitude to God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party leaders, and Lagos residents following her nomination, describing it as a testament to the limitless opportunities available in the State.

In a statement on her official handle on Wednesday, she pledged to work closely with the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, to sustain and strengthen Lagos’ legacy of progressive governance.

TVC News Online reports that the APC in Lagos State announced Sonayon-James as the running mate to the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, in a statement on Monday.

Speaking on her nomination, she said, “To the glory of God, I humbly acknowledge my nomination as the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

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Today is a reminder of the endless possibilities that have defined our Lagos. It is my hope that my story continues to serve as a reminder that there is no ceiling to our greatness. As a woman of faith, I have no doubt that God is the architect of our lives, and for this reason, I thank God for His benevolence and grace, which continue to order my steps along this journey.”|

Expressing gratitude to the president, Sonayon-James added, “I convey my deepest gratitude to our president, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose exemplary leadership has deepened democratic values in our country and under whose leadership our nation is now on a stronger economic footing. My sincere appreciation to the First Lady, Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her encouragement and support. I thank our governor, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and Her Excellency Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the candidate of our party, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; all the leaders, elders, and great men and women of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State led by our chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi; and all the executives and party structure from the state to the ward level.

“I extend my profound appreciation to the leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for considering me worthy of this responsibility. I am especially grateful to the leadership of the Governance Advisory Council led by our respected and revered GAC leader, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, for their collective wisdom, which has continued to serve as an anchor for our party in Lagos State. I appreciate our traditional rulers, community leaders, grassroots mobilisers, women and youth leaders, and countless supporters across the state.”

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To her constituency, Badagry, she said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to the people of Badagry and especially Badagry West, whom I have previously had the privilege to serve. Their encouragement has remained a constant source of inspiration, strength, and faith.

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This moment belongs to all of us, especially our young people, women, and girls. I am grateful for your outpour of support and look forward to meeting you all in the coming days. It is a tremendous honour to fly the flag of our great party as deputy governorship candidate to our candidate, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. Together, we shall work to consolidate the model of progressive governance that has distinguished Lagos as a centre of excellence and example to other sub-nationals.”