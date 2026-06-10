Some unknown gunmen have abducted the Vice Chairman of Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon. Debo Farounbi....

Some unknown gunmen have abducted the Vice Chairman of Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon. Debo Farounbi.

The abduction occurred in Ora, a border community along the Osun-Kwara boundary.

Debo Farounbi was reportedly abducted around 10 p.m. on Tuesday alongside three other persons by the gunmen, who fired sporadically into the air, causing panic among residents.

Findings revealed that military personnel and local volunteers stationed in the town put up strong resistance, forcing the perpetrators to abandon the other three abducted persons and eventually escaped with only Debo Farounbi after an exchange of gunfire.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident saying efforts are ongoing to rescue them.

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It will be recalled that a retired Customs officer, Emmanuel Owolabi, was abducted by suspected bandits in the town in December last year before he was released a month later.

Debo Farounbi’s abduction is the third of such incident in the community within the last six months.