Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has engaged in a heated exchange on social media following his renewed allegations against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi....

Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has engaged in a heated exchange on social media following his renewed allegations against the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In posts on his official X account, @realkenokonkwo, Okonkwo doubled down on his claims that aspirants in the party were asked to make payments for elective positions, insisting that party structures allegedly linked Obi to the process.

Responding to critics who dismissed his allegations, Okonkwo defended his position and accused opponents of relying on sentiment rather than facts, while maintaining that political victory depends on “structure and strategy, not emotion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchanges quickly became heated, with userslikke @moyo54 and @etostokia1 on the platform challenging his claims, warning him about potential legal consequences, and predicting political outcomes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Some other commentators like @akujiegbe20, @Zim09905110 and @Chima_Obi1234 also expressed confidence that Obi would secure victory in 2027, while others accused Okonkwo of making reckless statements.

He, however, dismissed the criticisms and continued to insist on his position.

The controversy adds another layer to the ongoing political tension surrounding the NDC primaries, which have continued to generate public debate and legal threats.

At the time of filing this report, neither Obi nor the NDC leadership had issued a formal response to the latest social media exchanges, though a threat of litigation to the tune of 5 Billion Naira from lawyers linked to Mr Obi.