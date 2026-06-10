The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, and Heads of Formations nationwide to intensify enforcement against vehicles operating without registration number plates, as well as those with concealed, altered, defaced, or otherwise obscured registration numbers....

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, and Heads of Formations nationwide to intensify enforcement against vehicles operating without registration number plates, as well as those with concealed, altered, defaced, or otherwise obscured registration numbers.

The directive was issued by the IGP during the monthly conference with strategic senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP described the growing trend of vehicles operating without proper registration or with deliberately concealed number plates as unlawful and a serious threat to public safety and national security.

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He emphasised that vehicle registration remains a critical component of crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and law enforcement, noting that criminal elements often exploit anonymous vehicles to perpetrate offences and evade detection.

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Consequently, all Police Commands have been directed to immediately commence enforcement operations against offending vehicles across the country.

Any vehicle found without approved registration plates or with tampered registration details will be stopped, impounded, and subjected to the appropriate legal processes in accordance with extant laws.

The Inspector-General of Police urged all vehicle owners to ensure compliance with registration requirements and warned that there would be no preferential treatment in the enforcement of the directive.

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The Nigeria Police Force says it remains committed to strengthening public safety, supporting national security objectives, and enforcing all lawful measures designed to prevent crime and protect citizens.