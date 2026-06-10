The Kogi State Government has confirmed a terrorist attack on Iluke Community in Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, describing the incident as tragic while commending the swift response of security forces that prevented the mass abduction of WAEC candidates....

The Kogi State Government has confirmed a terrorist attack on Iluke Community in Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, describing the incident as tragic while commending the swift response of security forces that prevented the mass abduction of WAEC candidates.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the attackers invaded the community disguised in military uniforms and disrupted an ongoing WAEC examination, attempting to abduct students into the bush.

Fanwo disclosed that three community members were killed during the attack, including the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke, identified as Mr. Gani Anifowose.

According to him, the prompt intervention of military personnel, vigilantes, and local hunters led to a fierce gun battle with the attackers, resulting in the rescue of all abducted students unhurt.

He further stated that one of the bandits was neutralised during the encounter, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Security agencies, he added, are currently on the trail of the fleeing criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement assured residents that the government is working closely with security agencies to strengthen security presence in the area and prevent further attacks, urging citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious movements.