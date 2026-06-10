The Edo State Government has ordered the temporary closure of three secondary schools in Akoko Edo Local Government Area as part of measures to protect lives and property....

The Edo State Government has ordered the temporary closure of three secondary schools in Akoko Edo Local Government Area as part of measures to protect lives and property.

The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, both in Ososo, and Makeke Secondary School in Makeke.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Dr. Patrick Akhere Ebojele, the directive takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Government says all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools have been suspended. However, candidates currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will be allowed access to their examination centres under strict security arrangements involving school authorities, security agencies and community leaders.

Principals have been directed to ensure the safe release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school facilities during the closure period, and maintain regular communication with relevant government and security authorities.

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The state government has urged parents, guardians and residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, assuring that efforts are ongoing to restore normal academic activities as soon as possible.