The House of Representatives is set to pass the State Police Bill on Thursday as part of efforts to address the worsening security challenges confronting the country....

The House of Representatives is set to pass the State Police Bill on Thursday as part of efforts to address the worsening security challenges confronting the country.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing parliamentary reporters on behalf of the 37 caucus leaders in the House.

Mr. Kalu said the proposed constitutional amendment seeking the establishment of state police had become imperative in view of the increasing incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

He added that the National Assembly has a constitutional responsibility not only to exercise oversight over security agencies but also to deploy legislative instruments to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

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The Deputy Speaker noted that extensive consultations had been carried out on the proposal, adding that the Inspector-General of Police and his team, the executive arm of government, and the 36 state governors had all indicated support for the establishment of state police.

He explained that the current constitutional provisions, particularly Section 214 and other related sections, do not adequately provide for the kind of decentralised policing structure required to effectively combat insecurity and ensure faster response to criminal incidents.

He assured Nigerians that the House was united in its resolve to ensure the success of the initiative, dismissing reports suggesting that there were attempts to frustrate the proposal.