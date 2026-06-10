According to a statement issued by the Command, the operation was carried out on 9 June 2026 at about 6:30 p.m. by operatives of the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU), led by CSP Usman Halilu Modibbo, Divisional Police Officer of Bukkuyum Division.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team stormed suspected bandit hideouts around the outskirts of Birisawa in Gummi Local Government Area.

On arrival, the operatives engaged the armed criminals in a fierce gun duel.

During the exchange of fire, the gang’s leader was neutralised, while three suspects were arrested.

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Several other members of the gang reportedly escaped into a nearby forest with gunshot wounds of varying severity.