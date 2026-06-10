The Zamfara State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its ongoing offensive against banditry, following a coordinated operation that led to the neutralisation of a notorious bandit leader, the arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of firearms and motorcycles.
Police Neutralise Notorious Bandit Leader In Zamfara
The Zamfara State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in its ongoing offensive against banditry, following a coordinated operation that led to the neutralisation of a notorious bandit leader, the arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of firearms and motorcycles....