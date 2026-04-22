The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by a factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Congress, over the party’s ongoing leadership dispute. A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, announced on Wednesday that the date for judgment…...

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by a factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Congress, over the party’s ongoing leadership dispute.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, announced on Wednesday that the date for judgment would be communicated to lawyers representing the parties after they adopted their written briefs and made final submissions.

Justice Garba stated that the court would notify counsel once a decision has been reached.

The appeal, marked SC/CV/180/2026, was filed by former Senate President David Mark, challenging the March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld an earlier ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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The lower court had declined to grant injunctive reliefs sought in an ex-parte application filed by a party chieftain, Nafiu Bala Gombe, in relation to the leadership tussle within the ADC.

The dispute stems from competing claims to the party’s national leadership structure, which has continued to generate internal tensions and litigation.

With the latest development, the Supreme Court has effectively put the matter on hold pending its final decision, which will determine the legal standing of the contending factions within the opposition party.