Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to resolving long-standing grievances driving insecurity across the country. Speaking in New York while presenting his letter of credence to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Ibrahim conveyed Tinubu’s message, underscoring Nigeria’s…...

Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to resolving long-standing grievances driving insecurity across the country.

Speaking in New York while presenting his letter of credence to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Ibrahim conveyed Tinubu’s message, underscoring Nigeria’s resolve to confront both domestic and global security challenges.

He emphasised Africa’s strategic importance in global governance, renewing calls for a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council.

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The envoy said such a move would strengthen collective security and reflect current global realities.

Ibrahim noted that Nigeria would continue to mobilise support to tackle insecurity in the Sahel and West African sub-region.

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He added that the country remains committed to advancing peace-building efforts across the continent.

On the economy, Ibrahim highlighted key reforms by the Tinubu administration, including fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification.

He said tighter monetary policies are also being implemented to curb inflation.

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He noted that early indicators show progress, with improvements in debt sustainability and easing inflationary pressures.

According to him, investments in infrastructure and the power sector are also being sustained.

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Ibrahim reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting peace in sensitive regions such as the Strait of Hormuz.

He assured the UN of Nigeria’s readiness to support global peace initiatives and diplomatic engagements.

Speaking after receiving the letter of credence, António Guterres welcomed Ibrahim’s appointment. He said the United Nations is excited to work with him in advancing shared global goals.

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Guterres described Ibrahim’s diplomatic role as timely and important.He expressed confidence in strengthening cooperation between Nigeria and the United Nations.