Apple Inc. has announced a major leadership transition, naming John Ternus as its next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tim Cook. The company said Cook will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the helm, and will assume the role of Executive Chairman, where he…...

Apple Inc. has announced a major leadership transition, naming John Ternus as its next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tim Cook.

The company said Cook will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the helm, and will assume the role of Executive Chairman, where he is expected to continue providing strategic direction. The decision follows what Apple described as a long-term succession plan approved by its board.

Tim Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, oversaw one of the most successful periods in the company’s history, expanding its global reach and leading the development of key products and services that strengthened Apple’s ecosystem.

His successor, John Ternus, is a longtime Apple insider who joined the company in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. He has played a central role in the development of major products, including the iPhone, Mac and iPad, and is widely regarded within the company for his technical expertise and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple said the transition comes at a pivotal time as the company navigates increasing competition and rapid technological change, particularly in artificial intelligence and advanced hardware.

The appointment of Ternus underscores Apple’s tradition of promoting from within and ensuring continuity in leadership, as the company positions itself for its next phase of innovation under a new generation of leadership.