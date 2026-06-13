Yaya Bauchi Tongo, the lawmaker representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency of Gombe State, has died after a brief illness. He passed away on Friday at the Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, according to a post on Saturday by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Pantami confirmed the development in…...

Yaya Bauchi Tongo, the lawmaker representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency of Gombe State, has died after a brief illness.

He passed away on Friday at the Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, according to a post on Saturday by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami confirmed the development in a condolence message, saying he had visited the late legislator shortly before his death.

“We have lost our representative for Gombe, Kwami, and Funakaye, Hon. Yaya Bauchi Tongo. He passed away today, Friday, 12th June 2026,” Pantami wrote.

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He added details of his last visit to the hospital: “Today, along with Alhaji Bappa Ahmad Abdullahi and some colleagues, I visited him. I was with him at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, from 3:30pm to 3:50pm, where I prayed for him.

“I also met his friend, two of his children, and other relatives at the hospital. They received me and accompanied me to his room (video attached).”

The death was also confirmed in a statement by Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, and the Gombe State caucus in the National Assembly.

Describing him as a committed legislator, the statement said: “Rep. Tongo was a dedicated public servant, seasoned grassroots politician, and committed legislator whose life was marked by unwavering service to his people and the nation.”

It added that he served in several capacities during his public career, including as chairman of Funakaye Local Government Area, special adviser to the Gombe State Government, and member of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

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“Until his passing, he served as chairman of the Nigeria–United Arab Emirates Parliamentary Friendship Group in the House of Representatives,” the statement added.

The House of Representatives described him as a respected voice in parliament who consistently championed the interests of his constituents.

“Hon. Tongo brought wisdom, experience, and a deep understanding of governance to legislative deliberations,” it said.

“His contributions to nation-building and democratic development will remain an enduring part of his legacy.”

Born on 18 June 1963 in Funakaye LGA of Gombe State, Tongo began his political career in 1999 as a councillor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

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He later served as special adviser on local government and political affairs to the Gombe State governor between 2007 and 2009, before being elected into the Gombe State House of Assembly in 2011.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2015 and re-elected in 2023 on the PDP platform before defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in March 2026.