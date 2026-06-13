Venezuela has confirmed the death of the leader of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang during a joint operation with the United States, according to a statement from its Ministry of Communications on Friday. The government said the suspect, identified as Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as “Nino Guerrero,”…...

Venezuela has confirmed the death of the leader of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang during a joint operation with the United States, according to a statement from its Ministry of Communications on Friday.

The government said the suspect, identified as Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as “Nino Guerrero,” was killed during an exchange involving security forces and members of the transnational criminal network.

“There were clashes with members of these criminal structures, in which Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias ‘Nino Guerrero,’ was neutralized,” the ministry said.

The announcement followed earlier remarks by United States President Donald Trump, who said American forces had carried out a deadly strike targeting the gang leader.

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TVC News Online had earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump has disclosed the death of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, widely known as Niño Guerrero, the leader of the Venezuelan criminal organisation Tren de Aragua, following what he described as a US military operation carried out in coordination with Venezuelan authorities.

Trump disclosed the development in a post on Truth Social on Friday, saying Guerrero was killed in a “swift and lethal kinetic strike” authorised by his administration.

The post was accompanied by a video showing a building engulfed in smoke after a powerful explosion.

“This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well,” Trump said.