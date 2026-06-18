Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci has been named a Guinness World Records (GWR) Icon, a prestigious recognition reserved for individuals whose achievements have made a lasting impact beyond the records they set....

Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci has been named a Guinness World Records (GWR) Icon, a prestigious recognition reserved for individuals whose achievements have made a lasting impact beyond the records they set.

Guinness World Records announced the recognition on Thursday, citing Baci’s impact on global record-breaking culture and her role in inspiring a wave of record attempts across Nigeria.

The honour comes in recognition of Baci’s influence on global record-breaking culture and her role in inspiring a surge of Guinness World Records attempts in Nigeria following her historic cooking marathon.

Guinness World Records, via its website, described Baci’s 2023 cook-a-thon as a defining moment that drew thousands of physical supporters and global attention through livestreams.

Though the record has since been broken twice, the organisation said her achievement triggered a surge in interest.

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Within two months of her attempt, it received more than 1,500 new applications from Nigeria.

“Her epic “cook-a-thon” ushered in a wave of enthusiasm for record breaking in Nigeria: within two months, GWR had received upwards of 1,500 new applications from the country”, the organisation wrote.

Baci is a triple Guinness World Records holder. She set the record for the longest individual cooking marathon in May 2023, cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes in Lagos.

In September 2025, she partnered with Gino Nigeria to create the largest serving of rice in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The jollof dish weighed 8,780 kilograms and was distributed in more than 16,600 portions.

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Reacting to the recognition in a video shared by Guinness World Records, the chef became emotional as she reflected on her journey and the movement her achievements helped create.

“I don’t know what to say… we started a movement. I did this. I don’t want to cry. It feels really good to know that things like this can happen to people like me,” she said.

Baci said that although she had unwavering faith in her goals, she never imagined the far-reaching impact her efforts would have on millions of people.

“I had so much faith in what I was doing, I never saw how far it could go, I never saw how much impact it would make, I definitely did not think there would come a time I would not have one but three… and now being named a Guinness World Record Icon. I am so grateful to God. This is for Nigeria, this is for all of us.”

In explaining the recognition, Guinness World Records noted that record titles often represent more than exceptional feats, serving as symbols of determination, ambition and self-belief.

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The organisation highlighted Baci’s rise from helping at her mother’s restaurant in Abuja as a schoolgirl to becoming one of Nigeria’s most prominent culinary entrepreneurs.

After studying sociology, she explored careers in television and acting before fully embracing the culinary profession in 2020.

Although Baci’s culinary journey began in her mother’s restaurant in Abuja while she was in primary school.

She subsequently launched her restaurant business and built a massive following through her food content, eventually transforming into one of the country’s most influential chefs.

On advice for aspiring record breakers, Baci stressed that preparation is everything, stressing that passion alone is insufficient.

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She listed physical training, mental conditioning, proper documentation, a strong support team, and a clear understanding of Guinness guidelines as essential.

Baci added that consistency beats talent, systems beat hustle, and humility fosters growth.

“You need physical training, mental conditioning, a strong support team, proper documentation, and absolute clarity on the guidelines. Study the rules carefully and respect the process.” And crucially, “understand your ‘why’. When exhaustion hits – and it will – your reason has to be stronger than the discomfort”, she said.

Her record-breaking cookathon in Lagos in 2023 sparked unprecedented interest in Guinness World Records across Nigeria, inspiring thousands of people to pursue record attempts in various categories and helping to create what many now describe as a national record-breaking movement.

For her, the true value lies in giving others the courage to attempt something bold.

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Records can be broken, she said, but the ripple effect of belief is what truly lasts.

“If my journey gave someone else the courage to attempt something bold, then that means more to me than the title itself,” she said. “Records can be broken — that’s their nature. But inspiration, the ripple effect of belief, is what truly lasts”, she added.