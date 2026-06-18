Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has mourned his late colleague Alexx Ekubo, explaining why he initially remained silent following news of the actor’s passing....

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has mourned his late colleague Alexx Ekubo, explaining why he initially remained silent following news of the actor’s passing.

Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Arukwe said his silence was not indifference but the result of shock and emotional processing, noting that some losses take time to fully absorb.

He said grief often arrives quietly and does not always translate immediately into public expression.

According to him, the news of Ekubo’s death left him struggling to find the right words, as he reflected on their first meeting on a film set.

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Arukwe wrote: “I’ve been quiet. And I know some people wondered why I didn’t post, why I didn’t say anything, why there were no pictures, no captions, no public display of grief.

“The truth is, I didn’t know what to say. Some losses don’t meet you online first; they sit with you quietly. They make you shake your head and say, “Mba… not this person. Not Alex.” You replay the memories and hope someone will call to say there has been a mistake.

“I met Alexx Ikenna Ekubo on Dabby Chimere’s set. From day one, he was warm, accommodating, and every bit the gentleman people have described him to be. No noise. No airs. Just a genuinely good man.

“Listening to the stories from those who knew him better, I found myself humbled. It reminded me that at the end of it all, people won’t only remember our talent or our achievements. They will remember our kindness. They will remember how we treated people. They will remember our spirit.

“So silence was my first response to the news of your death because grief comes with silence too. Not every goodbye needs a post. Some are carried in prayer. Some are carried in memories. Some are carried in the heart.

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“Alexx… Ikuku. Daalụ. For your warmth. For your grace. For the example you left behind. Nọdụ n’udo. We’ll hold the fort on this side until we meet again. Journey well, ezigbo nwoke”.

Arukwe said his memories of Ekubo and accounts from those who knew him well reinforced the importance of kindness, character, and how people are remembered beyond fame or professional achievements.