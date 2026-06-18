Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has stressed that the survival of democracy in Nigeria depends largely on the delivery of equitable, fair and just administration of justice, warning that public confidence in the judiciary must be protected at all costs....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has stressed that the survival of democracy in Nigeria depends largely on the delivery of equitable, fair and just administration of justice, warning that public confidence in the judiciary must be protected at all costs.

Adeleke made the assertion on Wednesday at the 2026 annual national conference of Egbe Amofin Oodua held in Ile-Ife, where he called on judicial officers and legal practitioners to uphold the rule of law, ethical standards and professional integrity.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, June 8

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, noted that the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic process could only be addressed when justice operators remain committed to fairness and accountability.

He described the legal profession as central to democratic stability, noting that it serves as a bridge between governance and the governed.

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“The legal profession occupies a unique position in every democratic society because it serves as the bridge between power and justice, between authority and accountability and between the government and the governed,” Adeleke said in his keynote address.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Advancing Constitutional Democracy, Accountability and Responsible Governance: The Role of Law,” the governor said the subject reflects the core challenges confronting Nigeria’s democratic system.

He warned that democracy can only thrive where the rule of law is respected and consistently applied.

“Enduring democracy can only flourish where the rule of law reigns supreme. No society can attain sustainable peace, development or prosperity where laws are applied selectively, justice delayed or where citizens lose confidence in the institutions established to protect their rights,” he said.

Adeleke emphasised that the Constitution remains the supreme expression of the people’s will, adding that all institutions, leaders and citizens are bound by its provisions.

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He further stated that the strength of democracy lies not only in the existence of laws but in the willingness of citizens and leaders to obey and enforce them fairly.

According to him, the judiciary derives its authority from public trust rather than force.

“The judiciary has rightly been described as the last hope of the common man. However, for the judiciary to remain the hope of the ordinary citizen, its decisions and processes must continually inspire public confidence. The strength of the courts lies not in physical force but in the trust and credibility they command among the people,” he said.

The governor called on judges to uphold integrity, independence and impartiality, urging them to remain guided strictly by law and justice.

“Our judges must therefore continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity, independence, courage and impartiality. They must remain guided solely by the law, the facts before them and the dictates of justice,” he stated.

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He also urged legal practitioners to go beyond client representation and see themselves as custodians of justice and protectors of the legal system.

“Similarly, legal practitioners must see themselves not merely as advocates for clients but as ministers in the temple of justice whose ultimate responsibility is the preservation of the legal system and the advancement of justice,” he said.

Adeleke warned that any perception of bias, corruption or undue influence in the justice system erodes public trust and weakens democracy.

“As a society, we must continue to insist on accountability within our justice system. Every perception of bias, favouritism, corruption, undue influence or sentiment in the administration of justice weakens public trust and diminishes the moral authority of the courts,” he warned.

He added that confidence in the judiciary is essential to national stability and democratic development.

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“Our nation cannot afford a situation where citizens continue to doubt the capacity of the legal system to protect their rights or resolve disputes fairly. Public confidence in the judiciary is one of the most valuable assets of any democracy and must be protected at all costs,” he said.

On electoral matters, Adeleke stressed that judicial decisions must remain grounded in law, evidence and constitutional principles.

He said fair and transparent justice strengthens democracy and promotes national unity.

“When justice is seen to be fair, transparent and impartial, democracy is strengthened. When judicial outcomes inspire confidence, political stability is enhanced and national unity is reinforced,” he said.

The governor urged all stakeholders to uphold democratic values and ensure that political competition does not undermine respect for the law or institutional integrity.

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“Political competition should never undermine respect for the law or the integrity of our institutions,” he added.