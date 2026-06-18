The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called for deeper collaboration between the media and security agencies, saying such partnership is critical to safeguarding Nigeria’s peace, stability and national development....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called for deeper collaboration between the media and security agencies, saying such partnership is critical to safeguarding Nigeria’s peace, stability and national development.

Idris made the call on Thursday in Abuja while speaking as Chairman of the Occasion and Chief Host at a National Security Summit organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in collaboration with the Department of State Services.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Thursday, June 18,

Speaking on the theme, “Media and Security Agencies as Partners in Nation Building,” the minister said both institutions occupy strategic roles in protecting national interest and must work in synergy to strengthen public trust and national cohesion.

“While security agencies are entrusted with protecting lives, property, and national sovereignty, the media serves as the watchdog of society, the marketplace of ideas, and the bridge between government and citizens. Both institutions share a common objective: safeguarding the national interest and promoting peace, unity, and development,” he said.

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Idris stressed that collaboration built on professionalism, mutual respect and understanding of complementary roles would enhance national security and improve confidence in public institutions.

He noted that Nigeria continues to face complex security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, cybercrime, organised crime, misinformation and separatist agitations, which require coordinated responses from all stakeholders.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised security under the Renewed Hope Agenda through a multi-pronged strategy involving military operations, intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination, technology deployment and community engagement.

“Recognising that no meaningful development can occur without peace and stability, the administration has pursued a comprehensive security strategy that combines military action, intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, technological innovation, and community engagement,” Idris said.

The minister highlighted what he described as significant gains by security agencies, including the neutralisation and arrest of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, dismantling of criminal networks, and rescue of kidnapped victims across the country.

He added that sustained operations in the North-East, North-West and North-Central had continued to weaken the operational capacity of criminal groups.

Idris also disclosed that the Federal Government had invested heavily in modern military equipment, surveillance systems, intelligence infrastructure and capacity building for security personnel to improve operational effectiveness.

Beyond kinetic operations, he said government reforms were also addressing the root causes of insecurity through youth empowerment, economic reforms, infrastructure development and social intervention programmes.

On the role of the media, the minister warned against the dangers of misinformation and unverified reporting, especially in the digital age.

“National security is not served when misinformation is amplified without verification. Neither is it served when legitimate public concerns are ignored. The challenge before us is to strike the right balance between the public’s right to know and the imperative of protecting national security,” he said.

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Idris urged journalists to uphold professionalism, accuracy and ethical standards, while encouraging security agencies to deepen transparent and timely communication with the media.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation would continue to promote dialogue, capacity building and strategic communication between both sectors.

Describing security as a shared responsibility, Idris called on citizens, civil society groups, traditional rulers and religious leaders to support efforts aimed at strengthening peace and unity across the country.

The summit was attended by senior government officials and security chiefs, including representatives of the Voice of Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, as well as media executives and communication professionals.

NUJ President, Alhassan Yahaya, and other stakeholders also attended the event, which focused on strengthening cooperation between the media and security institutions in support of national security objectives.