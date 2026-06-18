President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Nigeria, Mr Kunle Elebute, as Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga,…...

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Nigeria, Mr Kunle Elebute, as Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the appointment reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening corporate governance, enhancing investor confidence, and deepening transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s financial reporting ecosystem.

The profile of the new FRC chair indicates that Mr Elebute is a distinguished Chartered Accountant and financial management consultant with over four decades of professional experience spanning Nigeria, West Africa, and global markets. He previously served as Senior Partner and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Nigeria, Chairman of KPMG West Africa, and Chairman of KPMG Africa. During his illustrious career, he also served on KPMG’s regional and global boards, including its Global Board Audit Committee.

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Elebute is widely respected for his expertise in audit, financial advisory, risk consulting, corporate governance, and strategic transformation.

“Mr Elebute’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as the FRCN advances key institutional priorities, including ongoing engagements under the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and broader efforts to align Nigeria’s corporate reporting framework with international best practices.

“The Federal Government is confident that his wealth of experience, leadership, and governance expertise will further strengthen the Council’s mandate and support the Renewed Hope Agenda’s objective of building a more transparent, competitive, and investment-friendly economy,” the statement added.

TVC News Online reports that the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has the mandate of setting and enforcing financial reporting, auditing, actuarial, valuation, and corporate governance standards in Nigeria.