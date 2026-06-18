South Africa and Czech Republic shared the spoils in a tense Group A encounter on Thursday, battling to a 1-1 draw at the Atlanta Stadium as both sides fought to revive their fading World Cup qualification hopes....

South Africa and Czech Republic shared the spoils in a tense Group A encounter on Thursday, battling to a 1-1 draw at the Atlanta Stadium as both sides fought to revive their fading World Cup qualification hopes.

The result leaves the two teams with just one point each from their opening two matches after suffering defeats in their respective tournament openers.

Czech Republic had lost to South Korea, while South Africa were beaten by co-hosts Mexico.

Czech Republic made a bright start and went ahead as early as the sixth minute when Michal Sadilek found the back of the net to hand his side an early advantage.

The Europeans looked on course for a crucial victory until South Africa were awarded a late penalty.

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Teboho Mokoena stepped up in the 83rd minute and converted from the spot to restore parity and earn the Africans a valuable point.

Despite the late drama, the outcome did little to improve the position of either side in Group A, with both now facing must-win situations in their final group matches to stand a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage.

The draw also increases the significance of the group’s other fixtures, with the contest between Mexico and South Korea likely to play a major role in determining the pecking order at the top of the standings.

South Africa will take on South Korea in their final group game on June 24, while Czech Republic will face Mexico on the same day in what promises to be a decisive round of matches.