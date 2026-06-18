South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has begged Africans to unite and support one another during the ongoing World Cup....

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has begged Africans to unite and support one another during the ongoing World Cup.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Williams spoke following backlash over claims that he had criticised fellow African countries for allegedly supporting Mexico during South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to the co-hosts.

However, the Bafana Bafana skipper maintained that he did not criticise anyone and has always championed African unity.

Williams said: “I’ve been a target over the last few days about things that I haven’t said. I didn’t speak anything about Africa and people supporting Mexico. I can remember, I’ve always said that, as Africa, we are one, we support each other.”

The goalkeeper admitted that the criticism had been painful, especially as players, saying, “We’ve all got our own politics, our own problems, our own fights back home,” he said. “You want to focus on doing your job, which is being a footballer, but then you get involved in politics, and you don’t want to be in that space.”

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Williams said the beauty of football lies in its ability to bring people together regardless of nationality, politics or background.

“That’s the wonderful thing about sports. It can unite, it can make or break you, and it can bring people together,” he said.

Calling for support from other Africans, Williams said, “Let’s just enjoy, let’s have a wonderful time, and leave politics to the politicians. Let us just play football, enjoy ourselves and criticise what happens on the field.

“As Africa, let’s unite and let’s keep going because we are all in this together.”

Speaking to ESPN on Wednesday about criticism from former South Africa internationals, Williams said: “It’s difficult, you know. Criticism hurts when it comes from former professionals who know how difficult it is. You can question our performance, but not our attitude and the spirit we had after going behind and playing half the game a man down.

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“It wasn’t easy, and we were playing the host nation, but we had the attitude to keep fighting, didn’t give Mexico much, showed the character we have, and didn’t give up or feel sorry for ourselves. We took a beating, but we keep fighting. We weren’t at our best, but we can’t always be at our best, and we had the right mentality. The boys can be proud, and we can be disappointed, but in today’s world, everyone is an expert.”

The controversy followed reactions from some football fans across Africa who openly backed Mexico against South Africa, with many citing lingering resentment over reports of xenophobic attacks against African migrants living in South Africa.