Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed optimism over the country’s efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak, revealing that no new infections have been recorded in the past five days. In a statement shared via his X handle, on Thursday, June 11, Museveni said the development suggests that measures introduced…...

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed optimism over the country’s efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak, revealing that no new infections have been recorded in the past five days.

In a statement shared via his X handle, on Thursday, June 11, Museveni said the development suggests that measures introduced by health authorities are yielding positive results, with the country now recording recoveries instead of new cases.

The president stressed the importance of prioritising public health, urging citizens not to become complacent despite the encouraging signs.

“Health is more important than wealth,” Museveni stated.

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He said the absence of new infections over the past five days demonstrates that the government’s response strategy is working effectively.

“I am encouraged that in the last five days, we have not registered any new Ebola infections and are instead recording recoveries. This shows that the measures we have put in place are working,” he said.

Despite the progress, Museveni warned that the fight against the deadly disease was not yet over and called on Ugandans to continue observing preventive measures.

He advised citizens to avoid handshakes, maintain proper hygiene and strictly adhere to directives issued by health authorities.

“However, we must remain vigilant. Avoid handshakes, maintain good hygiene, and follow the guidance of our health authorities,” the president said.

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Museveni also expressed confidence that Uganda would overcome the outbreak, recalling previous successful efforts to contain the disease.

“We defeated Ebola before, and with discipline and cooperation, we shall defeat it again,” he added.