The Arochukwu community in Abia State has turned out in large numbers to bury the remains of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, in a solemn yet celebratory homecoming that drew family members, colleagues, and well-wishers....

The Arochukwu community in Abia State has turned out in large numbers to bury the remains of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, in a solemn yet celebratory homecoming that drew family members, colleagues, and well-wishers.

The actor, born Alex Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, was laid to rest in his hometown following a series of funeral rites that paid tributes to his life and career in the entertainment industry.

The Nollywood fraternity, alongside close friends and associates, had gathered on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, for a wake keep held at his family residence in Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu.

The night of tributes drew a large gathering of colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, with notable attendees including Ini Edo, IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual, Bimbo Ademoye, Mike Godson, Omoni Oboli, and Ayo Makun.

Mourners described him in emotional tributes as a talented, warm and generous personality whose presence left a lasting impression on those who worked with him and encountered him during his career.

Music and dance formed a significant part of the wake, with cultural performances used to honour his memory and reflect Igbo traditions of celebrating life even in moments of grief.

The funeral rites and interment were held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, followed by a reception at Mary Slessor School in Amanagwu Village, also in Arochukwu, where friends and sympathisers gathered to pay their final respects.

Photos and videos from the burial show an all-white theme dominating the ceremony as mourners, the venue decor, caskets, and floral arrangements also reflecting the colour.

Alexx Ekubo attended Federal Government College Daura in Katsina State before proceeding to the University of Calabar, where he studied Law.

Beyond his acting career, he was widely recognised for his humanitarian engagements and youth advocacy work, participating in various charitable initiatives and outreach programmes across Nigeria and the West African region.