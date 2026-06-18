Wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual, Grace Makun, has revealed the emotional pain her husband endured while preparing the final outfit for his late friend, Alexx Ekubo, who was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026....

Wife of celebrity fashion designer Yomi Casual, Grace Makun, has revealed the emotional pain her husband endured while preparing the final outfit for his late friend, Alexx Ekubo, who was laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Grace made the revelation in an emotional post shared on her Instagram Story on the day of the burial, describing the moment as one of the most difficult experiences of her husband’s career.

According to her, Yomi Casual was responsible for designing the outfit Ekubo would be buried in, a task she said became deeply painful as it marked a final act of love and friendship.

She recounted how both men typically interacted, noting that their conversations were often filled with banter whenever outfits were ready for fitting.

“Typical Yomi and Alex conversation. Yomi: Ore, how far? Your cloth don ready. Alex: Ore, I dey come office come fit my cloth. ‘Plenty insults follow.’ 😂😩”

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“Few days ago…

“Yomi: Ore, your cloth is ready. Alex: No response.

Yomi goes to the funeral home to give his friend his final resting, well-tailored suit. Omoooooooo 💔💔💔💔”

Grace said the sudden silence from Ekubo after the usual exchange of messages marked a painful turning point, as her husband was later compelled to take the finished outfit to the funeral home and personally dress his late friend.

She expressed deep anguish over the emotional weight of the experience, questioning how her husband was expected to cope with such a loss.

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“Alex, how do you expect Yomi to heal from this loss!!! This is the hardest job he has ever done, ore. No, this isn’t okay at all….

“Oko mi…. @yomicasual This past month, especially this week, has been the hardest for you. Alex is proud of you and wouldn’t have had anyone else dress him up. Your quest for perfection, going up and about making sure it came out exactly how he would have wanted it, you kept on saying to me, ‘Babe, Alex go vex for me if that suit no come out well 😔.’”

She added that despite the grief, Yomi ensured Ekubo was laid to rest in a suit crafted with care and perfection, just as he would have wanted.

“You finally felt that sense of honour seeing him looking so dapper in that suit one last time, even with so much pain and grief in your eyes. Oh my Yomi 😔!!!

“You did it. I’m proud of your strength and courage. We love you soooo much, ore. This pain can never go away 💔💔💔💔 Rest in power, oreeeee.”