The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the schedule of activities and timetable for the conduct of primary elections in the restored National Assembly constituencies in Benue, Delta, Jigawa and Kogi states ahead of the 2027 general election. Read Also INEC Commences Distribution of Sensitive Materials For Enugu North Bye-ElectionAPC…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the schedule of activities and timetable for the conduct of primary elections in the restored National Assembly constituencies in Benue, Delta, Jigawa and Kogi states ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the timetable released by the party’s National Secretariat on Thursday and signed by the National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, the process will commence with the issuance of notices of election to state chapters on June 16, 2026.

The restored constituencies listed by the party include Benue: Nyamatsor, Ukum Afia, Konshisha III (Shangev-Tiev), Makurdi III (South East), and Gboko III State Constituencies. Delta: Aniocha North II, Ika North East II, Sapele II, Ethiope West II, Warri South West II, and Warri North II State Constituencies. Jigawa:

Aujara State Constituency and Kogi: Adavi East, Eika, Ajaokuta North, Bassa-Komu, Dekina Town & District, Ijumu II, Kabba-Bunu II, Koton Karfe II, Igalaogwa, and Ogugu State Constituencies.

The timetable shows that the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms will begin on June 17 and end on June 19, 2026, while the screening of aspirants is scheduled for June 22. Publication of screening results will take place on June 22, with appeals slated for June 23. The party fixed June 24, 2026, for the conduct of primary elections and June 25 for appeals arising from the exercise.

Under the approved fees, aspirants for House of Assembly seats are expected to pay N1 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N5 million for the Nomination Form, bringing the total cost to N6 million.

The party, however, stated that female aspirants, youths and physically challenged aspirants are to pay only for the Expression of Interest Form and pay 50 per cent for the Nomination Form.

TVC News Online reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored 22 state constituencies across Benue, Delta, Jigawa, and Kogi states following court judgments and announced June 16 to 25, 2026, as the period for political parties to conduct primaries in the affected constituencies ahead of the 2027 General Election.