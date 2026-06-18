President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on his birthday, commending his contributions to national development, legislative excellence and grassroots-oriented leadership. In a congratulatory message on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the Kano…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on his birthday, commending his contributions to national development, legislative excellence and grassroots-oriented leadership.

In a congratulatory message on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the Kano North lawmaker for his commitment to public service and efforts toward building a more equitable society through legislation and community development initiatives.

Senator Jibrin, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, represents Kano North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

President Tinubu described the Deputy Senate President as a distinguished professional and politician whose impact has been felt across different sectors.

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“Senator Barau Jibrin has distinguished himself wherever he has traversed. Within the accounting profession, he stood out,” the President said.

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He also highlighted Jibrin’s legislative achievements, noting that he had sponsored several important bills and played key roles in Nigeria’s budgetary process.

“At the National Assembly, he had sponsored many important pieces of legislation. He also has the singular distinction of chairing both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees at different times,” Tinubu stated.

The President further recalled Jibrin’s early political journey, noting that his contributions to education and healthcare earned him the trust of voters who first elected him into the House of Representatives in 1999.

“It was in appreciation of his contributions to the development of the community, especially in the areas of health and education, that the people of Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano Central Senatorial District first voted him to represent them in 1999, even when he hailed from Kano North Senatorial District,” he said.

Popularly known as “Maliya,” Jibrin is an accountant-turned-lawmaker whose legislative interests span education, agriculture, economic development, youth empowerment and women’s advancement.

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Before joining the National Assembly, he served as Chairman of Kano State Investment and Properties Limited and later as Commissioner for Science and Technology in Kano State.

President Tinubu wished the Deputy Senate President many more years of good health and continued service to the nation.