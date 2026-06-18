The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has extinguished a fire outbreak that occurred at the Polaris Bank Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, preventing what could have escalated into a major incident....

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has extinguished a fire outbreak that occurred at the Polaris Bank Building on Broad Street, Lagos Island, preventing what could have escalated into a major incident.

The fire, which broke out at about 11:33 a.m. on the third floor of the 17-storey building used as a parking facility, involved a stationary saloon car.

Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene and successfully contained the blaze before it could spread to other vehicles or sections of the structure.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that the situation was brought under control swiftly and without casualties.

“The incident was reported at approximately 11:33 hours and involved a stationary saloon car parked on the 3rd floor of the 17-storey building, which serves as a parking facility,” the statement said.

It added that firefighters acted promptly to prevent escalation.

“Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations promptly responded to the emergency and swiftly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other vehicles and sections of the building,” it stated.

According to the agency, only the affected vehicle and its immediate surroundings were damaged in the incident.

“No casualties or injuries were reported,” the service confirmed.

The fire was fully extinguished, and normal activities have since resumed in the area.