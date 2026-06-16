By David Bolarinwa The Oyo State Police Command says it has recovered additional firearms, ammunition, vehicles and other exhibits in continuation of investigations into the arrest of a suspected armed robbery gang led by Surajudeen Babatunde Adio, popularly known as ‘Surii Ilupeju’, and four others. This was contained in a…...

By David Bolarinwa

The Oyo State Police Command says it has recovered additional firearms, ammunition, vehicles and other exhibits in continuation of investigations into the arrest of a suspected armed robbery gang led by Surajudeen Babatunde Adio, popularly known as ‘Surii Ilupeju’, and four others.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Monday, June 15, 2026, as a follow-up to its earlier announcement on June 13, 2026, regarding the arrest of the suspects in connection with armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the Police, sustained interrogation of the suspects and ongoing intelligence-led investigations led to further recovery operations across different locations in the state.

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The Command disclosed that operatives recovered additional firearms and ammunition believed to be linked to the suspects’ activities. The recovered items include one pump-action gun, one single-barrel gun, one single-barrel cut-to-size gun, two locally made pistols, one double-barrel locally made pistol, 23 live cartridges, and eight rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

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In a further development, police operatives also intercepted and recovered multiple vehicles suspected to be connected to the criminal network. These include a Mazda bus with registration number FFE 08 XB, a Hummer bus (MUS 246 CK), a BAW bus (KTU 688 YG), several Toyota buses, a Toyota Sienna (LSD 68 CJ), a Ford Sharon (FKJ 39 EW), another Toyota Sienna (BDG 986 SA), a Toyota Previa, and a Nissan Cabstar.

The statement added that additional items were recovered: “Additional Motorcycles and Other Items Recovered: One Suzuki Inazuma Power Bike; One Blue Honda Motorcycle (Scrap); One Red Honda Motorcycle (Scrap); One Bajaj Boxer Motorcycle (Scrap) and large quantities of Accord Party hats, shirts and face caps.”

The command said investigations are ongoing to determine the ownership and relevance of the recovered items, as well as their possible links to criminal activities within and outside the state. Efforts are also being intensified to apprehend other suspects believed to be connected to the syndicate.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to public safety, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, assured residents of sustained intelligence-driven operations against armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

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He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with credible and timely information, assuring that all reports would be treated with strict confidentiality.