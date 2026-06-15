The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West, Adegoke Fayoade, has paid a working visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, commending the state government for its logistical and financial support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. The DIG, who was accompanied by the Oyo…...

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West, Adegoke Fayoade, has paid a working visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, commending the state government for its logistical and financial support to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

The DIG, who was accompanied by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, was received by Governor Makinde and other senior government officials at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Speaking during the visit, Fayoade expressed concern over the recent kidnapping incidents in the state and assured residents that the police hierarchy had directed security operatives to ensure the safe return of all abducted victims while maintaining round-the-clock security across the South-West region.

He reiterated the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to work closely with the Oyo State Government and other stakeholders to strengthen security and facilitate the rescue of those still in captivity.

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In his response, Governor Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with federal security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents of the state.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for the support deployed so far in addressing security challenges in the state, particularly the recent incidents of abduction and other criminal activities.

He also commended the IGP’s Special Violent Crimes Unit initiative, noting that it had already yielded positive results in Oyo State. He cited the recent rescue of the kidnapped sister of a former Minister of Power as evidence of the unit’s effectiveness.

Governor Makinde further urged the DIG to convey Oyo State’s security concerns to the Inspector-General of Police and requested feedback on areas where the state government could provide additional support to enhance security operations.