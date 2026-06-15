The Ondo State Government has inaugurated a Technical Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) project, with a mandate to examine legal, administrative, and operational issues surrounding the initiative and recommend a path forward. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the constitution of the committee as…...

The Ondo State Government has inaugurated a Technical Committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ) project, with a mandate to examine legal, administrative, and operational issues surrounding the initiative and recommend a path forward.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the constitution of the committee as part of efforts to reassess the status of the long-standing development project in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The committee will be chaired by Bode Sunmonu, while the Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, Emmanuel Omomowo, will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Yinka Orokoto, Sola Adebisi, Idowu Ojo, and Femi Akarakiri.

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According to the state government, the committee will operate under clearly defined terms of reference, focusing on a legal review of the project, stakeholder engagement, land verification, community relations, inter-state coordination, and other matters that may be referred to it by the government.

The review is expected to provide recommendations that will guide the state’s decisions on the future of the Olokola Free Trade Zone project, a key economic initiative aimed at attracting investment and stimulating industrial development in the region.

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