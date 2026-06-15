The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to its 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The party said Amaechi’s emergence followed extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women groups, as well as representatives from…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to its 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party said Amaechi’s emergence followed extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women groups, as well as representatives from the country’s six geopolitical zones.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday, June 15, the decision came after the conclusion of its presidential primary election, where Amaechi finished as runner-up and secured broad support from party members across the country.

The party described the Atiku-Amaechi ticket as a combination of two experienced political figures with the capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges and drive national development.

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In the statement, the ADC said Amaechi’s experience in both legislative and executive positions would be a major asset to the party’s campaign and governance agenda.

The former Rivers governor previously served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly before completing two terms as governor of the oil-rich state. He later served as Minister of Transportation, where he oversaw rail and transportation infrastructure projects across the country.

The party noted that Amaechi’s political influence in the South-South region and other parts of Southern Nigeria, as well as his experience in coalition-building, would strengthen the ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the ADC, the partnership offers Nigerians a credible alternative capable of promoting economic growth, improving security and fostering national unity.

The party added that the combination of Atiku and Amaechi reflects a national outlook that cuts across regions and political interests, while positioning the ADC as a viable platform for governance.

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It also expressed confidence that the ticket would galvanise support among party members, coalition partners and Nigerians seeking a change in leadership.