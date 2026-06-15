Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day across the state to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1448AH. The governor also felicitated Muslims in Oyo State and across Nigeria on witnessing the new Islamic calendar year, praying for God’s continued…...

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has declared Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a work-free day across the state to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1448AH.

The governor also felicitated Muslims in Oyo State and across Nigeria on witnessing the new Islamic calendar year, praying for God’s continued blessings and the opportunity to celebrate many more years in good health and prosperity.

The declaration was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde, on behalf of the governor.

Governor Makinde urged members of the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion to offer prayers for the continued peace, unity, and development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He stressed the importance of spiritual reflection and collective commitment to the progress of society, noting that the Islamic New Year presents an opportunity for renewed dedication to peaceful coexistence and nation-building.

The governor also called on residents of the state to remain vigilant before, during, and after the celebrations.

He encouraged citizens to promptly report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies or through the state’s emergency response number, 615.

Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state, while wishing Muslims a rewarding and peaceful Hijrah celebration.

The Hijrah calendar marks the migration of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madinah and is regarded as a significant event in Islamic history, symbolizing faith, sacrifice, and perseverance.