Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has signed Executive Order 002, which restricts commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as “Okada,” to operate only between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. across the state. The Executive Order enttitled “The Registration and Enforcement of Vehicle Registration and Traffic Management in Oyo State,” is…...

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has signed Executive Order 002, which restricts commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as “Okada,” to operate only between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. across the state.

The Executive Order enttitled “The Registration and Enforcement of Vehicle Registration and Traffic Management in Oyo State,” is aimed at strengthening the state’s existing security architecture and improve enforcement measures on the roads.

Governor Makinde explained that with the current security challenges across the state, particularly the recent kidnapping of pupils and students in Oriire local government area of the state, it became necessary to fortify the state security framework to ensure public safety.

Acknowledging the pain and anxiety faced by families and the government as the abductees remain in captivity, Makinde assured residents that his administration will remain committed to securing their safe return.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged citizens to stay vigilant, united, and resilient, warning that fear could undermine collective confidence.