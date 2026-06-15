President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, following the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Musa Musawa. Hajiya Musawa reportedly died on Saturday, June 13. In a condolence message by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy,…...

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, following the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Musa Musawa.

Hajiya Musawa reportedly died on Saturday, June 13.

In a condolence message by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, June 15, Tinubu urged the minister and her family to bear the loss with courage and faith, noting that the death of a mother is a painful experience he personally understands.

“I received the news of the demise of Hajiya Musawa with deep sadness, occurring just a few years after the patriarch of the family, Ambassador Musa Musawa, passed on,” the President said.

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He described the deceased as a loving mother and a strong pillar of support within the family.

READ ALSO: Culture Minister Hannatu Musawa Loses Mother

“I condole with Barrister Hannatu Musawa and the entire family at this time of grieving over a loving mother who was also a strong pillar of support and strength within the family.

“I pray that Allah will grant Hajiya Fatima Musawa eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus, and grant the Minister, her siblings, and the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Tinubu added.