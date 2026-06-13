The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has lost her mother, Hajiya Fatima Binta Ladi Musa Musawa, following a brief illness. The death of the minister’s mother was announced in a statement on Saturday, June 13, by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the…...

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has lost her mother, Hajiya Fatima Binta Ladi Musa Musawa, following a brief illness.

The death of the minister’s mother was announced in a statement on Saturday, June 13, by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

According to the statement, “Hajiya Fatima Binta Ladi Musa Musawa passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2026 after a brief illness. She was born on August 15, 1955 in Gusau, Zamfara State. Hajiya Fatima was widely respected for her faith, humility, and devotion to family.”

In line with Islamic rites, funeral prayers were held at the National Mosque Abuja on Saturday before her remains were laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery.

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She is survived by six children, including Zainab Musawa, Commissioner for Special Duties in Katsina State; Hajiya Hadiza Ali, Special Assistant to the President; and Minister Hannatu Musawa.

The statement noted that the minister, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, as well as members of the Musawa family, appreciated the messages of condolence and prayers received from the Federal Government, colleagues, stakeholders in the creative industry and other well-wishers.

The family prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give her loved ones the strength to bear the loss.