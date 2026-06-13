The Kogi State Government has imposed sweeping security measures across parts of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state, including a ban on commercial motorcycle operations in several communities, closure of markets, restrictions on fuel sales and a statewide prohibition on night travel on state-owned roads. The measures were announced…...

The Kogi State Government has imposed sweeping security measures across parts of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state, including a ban on commercial motorcycle operations in several communities, closure of markets, restrictions on fuel sales and a statewide prohibition on night travel on state-owned roads.

The measures were announced in a statement on Saturday, June 13, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, following recent security operations in Bunu District after the attack on Iluke community.

According to the government, the restrictions are aimed at cutting off food, fuel, medicine and other logistics supplies to suspected bandits and terrorists currently under pressure from ongoing military and security operations in the area.

“The Kogi State Government has announced a series of immediate security measures aimed at cutting off logistics and supply routes to criminal elements currently under sustained military and security pressure in parts of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area,” the statement reads.

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Fanwo said intelligence reports indicated that security forces had recorded significant successes, with several attackers neutralised while others sustained injuries and remain trapped in forested areas as clearance operations continue.

To consolidate the gains, the government announced an immediate ban on the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, across designated hinterland routes in Bunu District.

The affected areas include the Idoyi Bunu–Illah Bunu–Iluke Bunu–Kiri corridor, as well as routes linking Iluke Bunu to Odai Bunu, Igbo Bunu, Ilogun Bunu, Olle Bunu, Ayede Bunu, Oke-Ofin Bunu and Edumo Bunu.

The restrictions also cover the Ayede Bunu, Aherin, Eshi and Ighun Bunu axis and other hinterland routes within the district.

The government said investigations revealed that motorcycles have become a major means of transporting food items, water, drugs and other supplies to criminal elements hiding in forests.

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It further alleged that some bandits use motorcycles to gather intelligence on targeted communities before launching attacks.

“To consolidate these gains and deny the criminals access to food, water, medication, fuel and other essential supplies, the Kogi State Government has approved the immediate ban on the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, within designated hinterland corridors of Bunu District,” the statement reads.

Consequently, the government warned that any motorcycle rider found transporting passengers, goods or supplies along the restricted routes would be arrested and prosecuted under the Kogi State Anti-Terrorism Law.

The Motorcycle Operators Association of Nigeria (MOAN) was directed to immediately sensitise its members on the directive, which took effect on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

As part of the security measures, all markets located along the affected corridors have been ordered shut until further notice, while mobile medicine vendors have been directed to suspend the transportation and sale of drugs on motorcycles within the affected areas.

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The state government also announced an immediate ban on the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) in jerricans throughout Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area.

The statement reads: “Furthermore, the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) in jerricans is hereby prohibited across the entirety of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area with immediate effect.”

Additionally, the government also imposed a statewide ban on night travel on all state-owned roads, directing that movement on such roads must cease by 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

It warned that anyone found travelling on state roads after the stipulated time would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The government said it possesses credible intelligence on individuals allegedly collaborating with criminal groups and providing support for their operations, adding that appropriate actions were already being taken against such persons.

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While acknowledging that the measures may cause temporary inconvenience to residents, the government maintained that the protection of lives and property remained its top priority.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed all security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the directives and full compliance by residents and stakeholders.

The government assured that the security situation would be reviewed every two weeks to assess the effectiveness of the measures and determine the next course of action based on progress recorded by security agencies.

It also urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and continue providing credible information to support ongoing efforts aimed at eliminating criminal elements from the state.