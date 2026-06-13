Two persons were injured while four escaped unhurt in a motor accident at new parts, Nkpor bridge along the Enugu- Onitsha Expressway, Anambra state. Eyewitness account revealed that the trailer suddenly veered off the bridge following brake failure and fell on three other vehicles beneath the bridge. Confirming the incident,…...

Two persons were injured while four escaped unhurt in a motor accident at new parts, Nkpor bridge along the Enugu- Onitsha Expressway, Anambra state.

Eyewitness account revealed that the trailer suddenly veered off the bridge following brake failure and fell on three other vehicles beneath the bridge.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Corps Commander Bridget Asekhauno in a statement attributed the crash to brake failure, saying no life was lost in the crash.

She said, a total number of six male adults were involved in the crash.Y Two male adults sustained minor injuries, while four persons escaped unhurt. No fatalities were recorded.

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Preliminary investigation attributed the unfortunate incident to brake failure and veering off the bridge as the probable cause of the crash.

She hinted that the injured persons had already been evacuated to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, before arrival of the FRSC rescue team,

FRSC officials and other onlookers at the scene

were seen assisting the injured for recovery,

Asekhauno advised motorists, especially operators of articulated vehicles and commercial transport services to always carry out routine vehicle maintenance.

The FRSC affirms their committed to its mandate of ensuring safer roads and prompt emergency response to road traffic crashes across the state,” she added.