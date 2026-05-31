Two persons have been rescued from a serious road traffic accident involving a truck and a commercial bus along the Ogudu-Alapere axis of Lagos....

Two persons have been rescued from a serious road traffic accident involving a truck and a commercial bus along the Ogudu-Alapere axis of Lagos.

The incident, which occurred inward the Toll Gate corridor, involved a 12-tyre DAF articulated truck and a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus with registration number AA 60 YF.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, preliminary findings indicate that the bus somersaulted following a violent collision, trapping the driver and a passenger inside the wreckage.

LASTMA officials on routine patrol reportedly responded promptly, activating emergency rescue and traffic control measures to prevent further casualties and restore movement along the busy route.

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Working alongside other responders, the officials successfully extricated the victims and handed them over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service for immediate medical attention.

The accident scene was secured to ensure the safety of emergency workers and road users, while personnel of the Nigeria Police Force provided security and crowd control.

Following the operation, the damaged vehicles were cleared from the road and traffic was diverted to ease congestion.

Commending the swift response, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the rescue demonstrated the agency’s commitment to protecting lives and maintaining order on Lagos roads.

He urged motorists, particularly operators of articulated vehicles and commercial buses, to practise defensive driving, comply with traffic regulations, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

Bakare-Oki also stressed that road safety remains a collective responsibility, calling on all road users to exercise patience and vigilance at all times.