The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has held talks with fellow contender, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, as part of efforts to strengthen unity within the party after its presidential primaries. In a statement on his X handle, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that the meeting took place earlier on Sunday…...

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has held talks with fellow contender, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, as part of efforts to strengthen unity within the party after its presidential primaries.

In a statement on his X handle, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed that the meeting took place earlier on Sunday at Hayatu-Deen’s residence in Lagos, where both men held what was described as frank and productive discussions on the state of the nation and the future of the party.

According to the statement, the engagement underscored a shared commitment to collaboration despite the outcome of the party’s presidential primaries.

https://x.com/i/status/2061123495132549331

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The two aspirants resolved to work together in what was termed the “challenging task of reclaiming and rebuilding” Nigeria, with a focus on advancing the collective interest of the people.

The development signals growing efforts within the ADC to maintain internal cohesion as preparations intensify for the party’s presidential primaries.