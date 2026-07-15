Ajia Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oloye Akin Alabi, has announced the commencement of the promotion of traditional chiefs in the Olubadan line...

Ajia Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oloye Akin Alabi, has announced the commencement of the promotion of traditional chiefs in the Olubadan line.

He disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle where he shared pictures of his visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in his palace for the “Kan Ilekun” rite.

He said he accompanied the Ayingun Olubadan, Oloye Dauda Gbadamosi, to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), for the important traditional ceremony.

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“A couple of hours ago, I accompanied the Ayingun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Dauda Gbadamosi, to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland… for the traditional rite known as ‘Kán Ilẹ̀kùn’ (knocking on the door),” Alabi said.

He explained that the rite followed the recent deaths of two senior title holders.

“As announced weeks ago, both the Ikolaba Olubadan and the Asaju Olubadan passed on within the last two months,” he said.

According to Alabi, “following Ibadan’s unique traditional succession system, the Ayingun Olubadan is now the most senior chief after the departed title holders.”

The Olubadan chieftaincy system is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most structured traditional succession arrangements.

Rather than selecting successors through contest or royal discretion, chiefs advance through an established hierarchy, with promotions occurring whenever vacancies arise through death or elevation.

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The system has long been credited with ensuring continuity and minimising succession disputes.

Alabi described the Kán Ilẹ̀kùn ceremony as a crucial stage in that process.

“The Kán Ilẹ̀kùn rite is an important traditional ceremony that formally paves the way for the Olubadan to promote all eligible chiefs in the succession line,” he said.

He added that the forthcoming promotions would affect several chiefs on the succession ladder.

“By the grace of God, Oloye Dauda Gbadamosi will be double promoted to the position of Ikolaba Olubadan of Ibadanland, while the rest of us in the line of succession will also move up accordingly,” he said.

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The promotion ceremony, Alabi disclosed, “is scheduled to hold on Friday,” marking another milestone in the centuries-old succession process that ultimately produces the Olubadan of Ibadanland through orderly progression rather than hereditary succession.