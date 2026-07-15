The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government of Nigeria, through the ministry of Interior has successfully imported all of Nigeria’s Country Signing Certificate Authorities (CSCAs) into the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD), a move the Nigeria Immigration Service says will eliminate passport verification challenges for…...

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government of Nigeria, through the ministry of Interior has successfully imported all of Nigeria’s Country Signing Certificate Authorities (CSCAs) into the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD), a move the Nigeria Immigration Service says will eliminate passport verification challenges for Nigerians across world borders points.

The ceremony marking the completion was held on Monday, 13th July 2026, at the ICAO Headquarters in Montreal, Canada. It was led by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI AS Akinlabi, the exercise was undertaken to resolve “passive authentication challenges faced by some Nigerian Passport holders at select foreign border control points.”

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With the import of all existing CSCAs into the ICAO PKD, Nigerian passports can now be verified seamlessly by border control systems in all ICAO PKD member states. The integration establishes a “chain of trust” that allows automated systems worldwide to confirm the authenticity and integrity of Nigeria’s e-passports in real time.

“This milestone reflects the Nigeria Immigration Service’s continued investment in secure digital identity management and international border security cooperation, in tandem with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement said.

It added that the development “reaffirms the Service’s commitment to advancing the integrity of Nigeria’s travel documents, promoting global interoperability, including seamless border clearance for holders of Nigerian passports.”

The ICAO PKD is the central repository used by member countries to share the digital certificates that validate electronic passports and travel documents. Nigeria’s full participation is expected to reduce delays, improve security checks, and enhance the global acceptance of the Nigerian passport.