The Nigeria Union of Teachers, has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, over the continued captivity of abducted teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area of the state....

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, has directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, over the continued captivity of abducted teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The directive, issued by the national leadership of the union and conveyed through the Oyo State Wing, follows growing concerns over the safety of teachers and learners, more than two weeks after the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in the Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Oyo State Wing of the union, Hassan Fatai, and the Secretary, Salami Olukayode, the NUT said the continued detention of the victims has created fear and anxiety among teachers, discouraged school attendance, and heightened tension across affected communities.

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The union noted that the industrial action is intended to draw the attention of government authorities and security agencies to the urgent need to intensify efforts toward securing the safe release of the abducted teachers and pupils.

It directed all teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the state to comply fully with the strike action and remain at home pending further directives.

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The NUT also reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and security of teachers and learners, assuring members that it would continue lawful engagements with relevant authorities until the victims regain their freedom.

The development comes amid sustained efforts by federal and state authorities to secure the release of the abductees, whose continued captivity has generated widespread concern among residents and stakeholders in the education sector.