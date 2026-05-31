Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has been elected as the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Abia State for the 2027 Election....

Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has been elected as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Abia State for the 2027 Election.

The governor while accepting the nomination in a statement posted on his official X handle expressed gratitude and disclosed that he was humbled by the nomination.https://x.com/i/status/2061060221879914524

While congratulating other candidates who emerged in the party’s primaries thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abia State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, also thanked the Labour Party’s Primary Election committee, Party Leaders for a rancour free process.

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According to Mr Otti “This marks the beginning of the real work ahead. Being chosen as candidates means we must now contend, campaign and convince the people. Election is about service and responsibility, and at the end of the day only the best will win”.

He urged all candidates and supporters to reach out to Abians everywhere, both within and outside the party, so that the party can be stronger and deliver greater progress for Abia and Nigeria.

He ended his statement with the announcement of the death of the passing of an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu in charge of one 9.

“On a solemn note, I regret to announce the passing of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu. He was a good man and his loss is deeply felt. May his soul rest in peace”.

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He added that “With unity, discipline and commitment, we will consolidate on our achievements and continue to serve Ndị Abia with integrity”.