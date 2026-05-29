The All Progressives Congress has constituted a National Campaign Council to oversee its preparations for the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State....

The All Progressives Congress has constituted a National Campaign Council to oversee its preparations for the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to the party, the council will be chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, while the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, will serve as Vice Chairman.

The council’s membership includes serving and former governors, principal officers of the National Assembly, and other key stakeholders within the party, drawn from across the country.

https://x.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/2060349860482523485

As part of its campaign structure, the APC also announced the establishment of several sub-committees to drive different aspects of the electioneering process.

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These include committees on election planning and management, finance and resource mobilisation, grassroots engagement and mobilisation, logistics and campaign management, protocol, media and publicity, security, women’s mobilisation, youth mobilisation, as well as secretariat functions.

The party said the move is aimed at strengthening its campaign machinery and ensuring a coordinated and effective approach ahead of the Ekiti governorship poll.