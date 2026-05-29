A 32-year-old Colombian tourist has been rescued after being held captive and repeatedly assaulted over a three-day period in Rome, Italian authorities have confirmed....

A 32-year-old Colombian tourist has been rescued after being held captive and repeatedly assaulted over a three-day period in Rome, Italian authorities have confirmed.

According to police, the woman was approached outside a restaurant in the city on 19 May by a man who allegedly lured her with an offer to sell cannabis.

She was subsequently led to a vehicle and transported to an abandoned building on the eastern outskirts of the capital.

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Investigators say the victim was held against her will for approximately 72 hours, during which she was drugged, threatened, and assaulted by multiple suspects.

The woman eventually managed to escape and was later discovered on a roadside by a passing driver, who took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Authorities launched an immediate investigation, leading to a raid on the property where the incident occurred.

Five men, aged between 29 and 43, have since been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The suspects include two individuals from Gambia, one from Mali, and two Nigerian nationals.

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Police say all five remain in custody as legal proceedings continue.

Italian law enforcement agencies have not released further operational details but confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

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The case has sparked renewed concern over tourist safety and criminal activity in parts of the city, with officials urging visitors to exercise caution, particularly when approached by strangers offering illicit goods.