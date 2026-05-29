The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has described the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice affirming the right to strike as a landmark victory for workers globally....

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has described the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice affirming the right to strike as a landmark victory for workers globally.

In a statement issued on 29 May 2026, Ajaero criticised remarks by the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who had argued that the right to strike is not automatic and must be exercised within the framework of existing labour laws, particularly Section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act.

Ajaero described the position as unnecessary and an attempt to weaken the significance of the court’s ruling, insisting that the ICJ’s decision had conclusively affirmed that the right to strike is implicit in Convention 87 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He explained that the issue had undergone extensive deliberations within the ILO, where it was affirmed that the right to strike is inherent in the convention. According to him, the matter was subsequently escalated to the ICJ after objections from employers’ groups, with the court ultimately ruling in favour of workers.

The NLC president stressed that Nigeria, having ratified Convention 87 in 1960, is bound to uphold its provisions fully, noting that laws must be obeyed wholly and not selectively.

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He reiterated that industrial action remains a last resort for workers, adding that labour unions have consistently adhered to due process and would continue to operate within the law.

Ajaero cautioned against what he described as adversarial interpretations of the ruling, urging all parties to respect the law and maintain mutual understanding in industrial relations.

He affirmed the commitment of organised labour to lawful engagement, while insisting that the ICJ ruling should be implemented without conditions or selective application.